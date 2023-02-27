Is there a genetic link? According to Dr. Claudia Satizabal, assistant professor at the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer’s and Neurodegenerative Diseases and The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and the study’s corresponding author, the team decided to look for a genetic link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease because, from previous studies, we know that obesity — particularly in midlife — is a risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease dementia, but we don’t completely understand why. “Thus, we asked the question, what if obesity changes the expression of key genes implicated in Alzheimer’s that could help explain some of the mechanisms linking these two conditions?” she told Medical News Today. For this study, Dr. Satizabal and her team analyzed 74 Alzheimer’s-related genes from over 5,600 participants of the Framingham Heart Study . Upon analysis, researchers discovered of those 74 genes, 21 were either under-expressed or over-expressed in obesity. Additionally, scientists found 13 Alzheimer’s-related genes were associated with BMI, and eight were linked to waist-to-hip ratio. “We were expecting some associations because recent genetic studies of Alzheimer’s dementia have pointed to genes involved in the metabolism of lipids and the immune system, both of which can be dysregulated in obesity,” Dr. Satizabal explained. “However, we were a little surprised to see as many — the expression of almost 30% of the Alzheimer’s disease genes showed links with obesity traits.”

Study implications and limitations Dr. Satizabal said although they cannot derive immediate recommendations for patients from this study, these results add to the growing literature linking obesity and Alzheimer’s dementia. “It is important to discuss with patients the implications of excess weight, especially abdominal obesity, to preserve cardiovascular and brain health as we age,” she added. Researchers mentioned this study’s limitation as most data from the Framingham Heart Study was from a mostly white population. “We think the associations between Alzheimer’s-related genes and obesity might be even more relevant in Hispanics, who have a higher prevalence of obesity, but that is yet to be tested,” Satizabal says. “We need to increase the sampling of diverse populations to find more genetic markers related to dementia.” As for the next steps in this research, Dr. Satizabal said, “We are planning to replicate these findings in additional, more diverse samples, and follow up on key cellular and molecular mechanisms.”