Share on Pinterest A new study in mice has uncovered a previously unknown mechanism for obesity-related hypertension.

Image credit: Richard Bailey/Getty Images

Obesity can cause high blood pressure (hypertension), which increases the risk of disability and death.

Fat tissue releases a hormone called leptin into the bloodstream that sends signals to a part of the brain called the hypothalamus.

When fat stores increase, a corresponding increase in leptin signals that the body has sufficient energy reserves.

A new study in mice suggests that raised leptin levels as a result of obesity also triggers the growth of blood vessels in the hypothalamus, which in turn causes hypertension.

Scientists and other healthcare professionals know that obesity is a risk factor for atherosclerosis, which involves narrowing and stiffening of arteries and often leads to hypertension.

However, they know less about the effects of obesity on the small blood vessels around the body, including the brain.

According to a new study, the abnormal growth of small blood vessels in a particular part of the brain may be partly responsible for causing hypertension in people with obesity.

Both kinds of damage — to the large and the small vessels — are recognized factors in the increased risks of disability and mortality associated with obesity.

Older research in mice and humans revealed that eating a high-calorie diet triggers the growth of small blood vessels in the hypothalamus, which is a part of the brain that regulates appetite and blood pressure.

Prof. Cristina García-Cáceres and her colleagues at Helmholtz Zentrum München in Germany set out to discover whether blood vessel growth in the hypothalamus contributes to hypertension.