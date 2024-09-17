Share on Pinterest Research shows that statins may benefit those over the age of 70, too. BSIP/Getty Images

Statins are a type of medication that can help lower a person’s “bad” cholesterol, helping reduce their risk for cardiovascular disease.

Statins are generally recommended for adults between the ages of 40 and 75 who have heart disease risk factors.

Despite having higher risks for cardiovascular disease, fewer older adults use statins.

Researchers from the University of Oxford found statin treatment was both cost-effective and correlated to better health outcomes in older adults with or without previous cardiovascular disease.

Statins are a type of medication that help lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol — or “bad” cholesterol — in the body. This helps keep the arteries clear so blood has an easier way of traveling throughout the body.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends adults between the ages of 40 to 75 who have one or more cardiovascular risk factors and an estimated 10-year cardiovascular disease risk take statins to help prevent heart issues.

But what about older adults over the age of 70 — can statins help them as well?

“Despite high risks of heart disease and stroke in older people and high need for preventive treatment such as statins, fewer older people use statins compared to middle-aged people,” Borislava Mihaylova, DPhil, associate professor and senior health economist at the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, professor of Health Economics in the Wolfson Institute of Population Health at Queen Mary University of London told Medical News Today.

“This is likely due to fewer older people, particularly those without previous heart attacks and strokes, contributing to the randomized studies of statin therapy which has led to more limited evidence with larger uncertainty,” she said.

For this reason, Mihaylova and her colleagues decided to re-examine the value of statin therapy for older adults using the latest evidence and contemporary population data.