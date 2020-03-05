Two recent large-scale reviews have concluded that boosting omega-3 intake may slightly increase prostate cancer risk. However, a slight reduction in cardiovascular risk offsets this effect.

Omega-3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), which occur widely in nature. One of these fatty acids, called alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), is an “essential fat.” Our bodies need ALA to function.

However, the human body cannot manufacture it . As a result, consuming omega-3s is the only way to increase ALA levels in the body.

Among other things, omega-3 fatty acids form part of cell membranes and play a role in the manufacture of certain hormones.

Three types of omega-3 play a role in human health:

ALA, which occurs in plant oils

eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which commonly occurs in marine sources

docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which also occurs in marine sources

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) , because these fatty acids are present in a range of foods, omega-3 deficiency among healthy adults in the United States is “virtually nonexistent.”

Many people believe that omega-3, which is available over the counter as a supplement, can stave off a multitude of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer.

There is a general assumption that boosting the intake of PUFAs boosts health, but as the authors of one of the new reviews write, these beliefs are “scientifically controversial.”

The authors set out to examine some of these theories.