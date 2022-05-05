Share on Pinterest Scientists have been working on new types of birth control pills to meet unmet demand. Lucas Ottone/Stocksy An estimated 121 million pregnancies per year were unintended in 2015–2019.

Many people want to limit childbearing without using hormonal contraceptives, generating global interest in oral, on-demand contraceptive options.

Researchers in California have found that a new drug combo might be a more effective on-demand contraceptive than current medications alone. Around 200 million women and girls worldwide have reported a desire to control their reproductive capability. Many of them would prefer a nonpermanent, pericoital birth control method designed for use at the time of having sex. Current emergency contraceptive medications include ulipristal acetate (UA), levonorgestrel, and cyclo-oxygenase-2 (COX-2) inhibitors. In a recent clinical trial at Stanford University in California, a new drug combination of UA and COX-2 inhibitor meloxicam showed promise as a safe, on-demand contraceptive. These findings appear in the journal BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health .

Prospective, open-label trial The study’s lead author was Dr. Erica Cahill, a clinical assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Stanford. Dr. Cahill and her colleagues performed an exploratory trial to see how well UA plus meloxicam can suppress ovulation. They aimed to determine if the drugs could delay the release of a lead follicle at the height of the luteal surge. During this phase of the menstrual cycle, the follicle is released, and the risk of conception is highest. In this open-label study , the participants and investigators were aware of the treatment they were receiving. The researchers studied nine healthy participants ages 18–35 with regular menses. “Our participant number was a convenience sample based on our anticipated budget and the exploratory nature of the study, as well as the number of participants included in similar studies,” the researchers said. Observing ovulation cycles Dr. Cahill and her team observed each participant through a baseline cycle to identify typical ovulation patterns. Next, the participants received a one-time dose of UA and meloxicam during the “fertile window” of a second treatment cycle. The scientists ran ultrasounds and measured luteinizing hormone levels to pinpoint the luteal surge.

Disrupting ovulation successfully Cahill and her team observed “ovulatory dysfunction” in eight participants and “ovulation disruption” in six participants. They noted that adding meloxicam might make UA more effective when taken at peak fertility. This may be because COX-2 inhibitors can disrupt ovulation after the luteal surge starts, unlike the other emergency contraceptives. The UA-meloxicam combination “disrupted ovulation at each phase of the fertile window more than any other medication previously studied,” the researchers noted.