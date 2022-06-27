“It is likely that many countries will have missed opportunities to identify cases, including cases in the community without any recent travel.”

“We need all countries to remain vigilant and strengthen their capacities to prevent onward transmission of monkeypox,” Dr. Tedros said in his opening remarks at the EC meeting.

Still, the WHO states the EC meeting represents “a call for intensified public health actions” in response to the multi-country outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) determined that monkeypox is not a global health emergency on June 25.

The monkeypox virus had been a threat in Africa for many years.

According to Reuters, African scientists criticized the WHO as its committee weighed whether to declare the viral zoonosis a public health emergency.

As of June 1, more than 1,400 monkeypox cases were reported by the WHO in Africa alone where at least 72 people have died .

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that monkeypox cases are occurring outside of Africa in countries that don’t normally have monkeypox, including the United States. But most cases occur among men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox cases occurring outside of Africa in countries where the virus is not normally present were first reported in May.

Global health data indicates that monkeypox has infected more than 3,500 individuals in 59 countries where monkeypox is not normally prevalent. So far, the WHO reports that only one individual outside of Africa (excluding Nigeria) has died of the disease.

Dr. Monica Gandhi, MPH, an infectious diseases specialist with the University of California, San Francisco, told Medical News Today that despite the WHO’s emergency committee meeting on the rise in monkeypox cases the general public should not be worried.

“Although this outbreak is concerning and relevant communities need to be aware and protected, monkeypox is likely not spreading very efficiently given the degree of sexual activity worldwide and the relatively low number of cases reported in comparison,” Dr. Gandhi said.

Although monkeypox was not elevated to global health emergency status, Dr. Gandhi said the WHO’s EC meeting raises awareness of monkeypox — both in the non-endemic outbreak and in endemic regions (West and Central Africa) — in order to protect relevant communities.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Zoonotic diseases are transmitted by animals to humans, but the person-to-person transmission of monkeypox has led to an increase in cases.

Dr. Gandhi explained that monkeypox circulates in animals in countries in West and Central Africa and can cause outbreaks in those regions commonly.

Although monkeypox is mostly transmitted by men who have sex with other men, it may also be transmitted in other ways, such as by touching a surface or object that was touched by an infected individual, according to the CDC .

“Person-to-person transmission is ongoing and is likely underestimated,” Dr. Tedros added in his opening remarks. “In Nigeria, the proportion of women affected is much higher than elsewhere, and it is critical to better understand how the disease is spreading there.”

Is monkeypox treatable?

Monkeypox is similar to smallpox, causing fever, muscle aches, and fatigue and leading to rash or lesions on the skin.

Treatments for monkeypox including vaccines are available for high risk communities.

One such treatment is the effective Jynneos vaccine, which is used to treat smallpox. On June 1, the CDC updated its recommendations to indicate that Jynneos is the preferred post-exposure prophylaxis for close contacts of monkeypox cases.

On June 23, the New York City Health Department began recommending the two-dose Jynneos vaccine to high risk groups to help slow the spread of the virus, which had affected 28 New Yorkers since May.

Just two days prior, the U.K. Health Security Agency began recommending the smallpox vaccine Imvanex to high risk males to help control the outbreak.