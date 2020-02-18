Researchers have found that online mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT) can improve lingering depressive symptoms. Share on Pinterest New research finds that a form of online therapy can be effective in improving symptoms of treatment-resistant depression. A team of researchers has found that online MBCT can improve a range of lingering depressive symptoms in people who have already received treatment for depression. The findings, which feature in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, are significant for both reinforcing the effectiveness of MBCT and potentially expanding patient access to the treatment.

Mindfulness Emerging from Asian Buddhist cultures, mindfulness and meditation practices focus on cultivating an embodied awareness of the present moment. Over the last 20 years, these practices have played an increasingly significant role as a component of the healthcare system. One prominent area of research is MBCT, which combines mindfulness practices with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). MBCT gives people the skills to improve how they regulate their emotions, enabling them to observe their thoughts, sensations, or feelings rather than immediately reacting to them. A meta-analysis in the journal Clinical Psychology Review found MBCT to be as effective as antidepressant medication in some cases. This treatment also proved effective in reducing depression relapse in people who had previously experienced this several times. However, while MBCT is effective in preventing relapses in depression, a significant number of people can still experience lingering depressive symptoms after their treatment has finished. According to the lead author of the study, Prof. Zindel Segal of the University of Toronto Scarborough, Canada, “Treatments work well for many [living with] depression, but there remains a considerable group who continue to struggle with lingering symptoms, such as sleep, energy, or worry.” Prof. Segal believes that these people are at an increased risk of relapsing into more severe depression. “Patients with these residual symptoms face a gap in care,” he notes, “since they are not depressed enough to warrant re-treatment but receive few resources for managing the symptom burden they still carry.”