New research has shown that people with osteoarthritis are at an increased risk of premature death and that lack of walking is the key contributing factor. A study appearing in the journal RMD Open has demonstrated that people who have osteoarthritis (OA) are more likely than other people to die prematurely. When the researchers behind the study considered what preventable factors might be contributing to this, they found that lack of regular walking was a key issue.

Osteoarthritis According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , OA is a type of arthritis that mainly affects the joints of a person’s hips, hands, and knees. OA develops when the cartilage between bone joints wears down, which then affects the bones themselves. The typical symptoms of OA are pain, aching, stiffness, and swelling in the affected joints, which can make it difficult for a person to stay mobile without significant support. There is no cure for OA, so treatment typically focuses on relieving symptoms and increasing a person’s quality of life. According to the CDC , OA affects more than 32.5 million adults in the United States. Previous research has identified a link between OA and mortality. However, experts do not fully understand the precise mechanisms behind this link. The authors of the recent study set out to gain a better understanding of these mechanisms, with the hope that the information would help clinicians better support people with OA and reduce their risk of mortality.

Large sample size The study took place over 10 years, during which the researchers monitored more than 10,000 people over the age of 50 years who had OA. The team used a variety of statistical methods to take into account other confounding factors that might also affect a person’s mortality. After doing this, the authors found that people with OA have an 11% greater risk of premature death than those without the condition. Based on previous research, the authors then looked at three factors that may affect this increased risk of death: walking, depression and anxiety, and unrefreshed sleep.