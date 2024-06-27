Share on Pinterest A new study shows that ovary removal before menopause is linked to decreased white matter in the brain later in life. Andreas Selter/Getty Images A new study examined the brains of females who underwent full ovary removal before going through menopause.

Sometimes, females must undergo this type of procedure to treat conditions such as ovarian cancer or endometriosis.

The study’s findings show that females who undergo ovary removal before menopause have a decrease in white matter in their brains later in life.

A decrease in white matter is linked to cognitive impairment. A new study examined the cognitive effects of ovary removal in females. A researcher with Wake Forest University utilized data from the Mayo Clinic Study of Aging to study females who had their ovaries surgically removed before menopause — a procedure called a premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy (PBO). When a woman undergoes a PBO, this impacts the body’s hormones, which can lead to cognitive impairment such as dementia. The researcher, Professor Michelle Mielke, wanted to see if there was a physiological reason this occurs. By studying magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) results from more than 1,000 females, Michelle Marie Mielke, PhD, a professor of epidemiology and prevention at WFU, learned that females who underwent PBOs experienced reduced white matter in multiple parts of their brains. The findings appear in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association .

Oophorectomy before menopause led to decreased white matter The study found that females who underwent a PBO procedure before turning 40 had lower white matter integrity in their brains later in life compared to the reference group. “Females who had premenopausal bilateral oophorectomy before the age of 40 had significantly reduced white matter integrity in multiple regions of the brain,” Mielke said in a news release. Some regions of the brain that females who had PBOs before 40 saw changes in include: anterior corona radiata

genu of the corpus callosum

inferior fronto-occipital fasciculus

superior occipital While the study maintains that these brain regions are not typically connected to cognitive decline or Alzheimer’s disease, it does mention there was a change in the superior temporal white matter, which is associated with Alzheimer’s pathology. Females in the age 40–44 group did not show any differences in white matter integrity compared to the reference group, but females in the age 45–49 group did experience reductions in white matter volume. Mielke took estrogen replacement therapy into consideration and noted that 80% of females in all age groups that had PBOs took hormones, so she was unsure if it had any effect on the white matter findings. More research is necessary, but the study findings do show that females who have a PBO procedure before going through menopause may be at a higher risk for white matter decrease later in life. These initial findings may factor into someone’s decision to consider PBO for a non-life-threatening condition.