A new study reports on the medical outcome of taking very high levels of vitamin D supplements.

The research documents the story of one person who took 375 times the daily recommended amount of vitamin D.

The patient still experienced the damaging effects of the vitamin D overdose even after they discontinued its use.

A new case report provides a striking example of what can happen if one takes too much vitamin D.

A middle-aged man was referred to the hospital by a general practitioner after experiencing vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, leg cramps, tinnitus, dry mouth, increased thirst, diarrhea, and weight loss. The patient was taking a cocktail of vitamin supplements, including vitamin D 150,000 IU—the daily requirement is 10 mcg or 400 IU.

To put this dosage in perspective, the National Institutes of Health recommend taking no more than 15 mcg (microgram) per day in supplements. That amount equals 600 IU.

“A common misconception about vitamin D is that if some is good, more is better,” Dr. JoAnn Elisabeth Manson, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today.

“This is incorrect and, although it’s important to avoid vitamin D deficiency, it’s also very important to avoid mega-dosing. In fact, mega-dosing is associated with harm,” she stressed.

Although the study documents an extreme case, Dr. Clifford J. Rosen, faculty scientist and director of the Center for Clinical & Translational Research at Maine Medical Center Research Institute, who was also not involved in the study, told MNT that exceeding the recommended amounts of vitamins can cause significant health problems.

“The value of this study is to show people that although everyone thinks vitamin D is harmless and the more, the better — the truth is that excess vitamin D can cause significant toxicity even for healthy individuals.”

— Dr. Clifford J. Rosen

Even after the man discontinued the supplements, his symptoms persisted, suggesting possible permanent damage.

The case report is published in BMJ Case Reports.