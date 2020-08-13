Recent experiments in female rats suggest that the hormone oxytocin can prevent loss of bone density and strength. Further studies could enable the clinical use of oxytocin to prevent osteoporosis.

Share on Pinterest Females experience hip fractures, often as a result of osteoporosis, at a higher rate than males.

One of the biggest risk factors for osteoporosis is biological sex. Females are much more likely to experience this condition than males.

After reaching peak bone mass at age 25–30, there is a gradual, age-related decline in bone mass. As a result of changes in the amount of estrogen in the body, in females, this bone loss accelerates after menopause.

During perimenopause, which refers to the years before menopause, the ovaries gradually start to produce less estrogen.

This loss of estrogen affects each female differently, and the impact varies between cultures. Menopause can be a positive experience for some, but it can also induce a raft of changes in the body. These include mood changes, hot flashes, and night sweats, as well as a loss of bone density.

Extensive loss of bone density, which leads to an increased risk of breaking a bone, is called osteoporosis. In the United States, nearly 25% of females over the age of 65 have osteoporosis. In males of the same age, this figure is 5%. Globally, the rates of osteoporosis vary by up to 10-fold between ethnic groups.

Aside from making certain lifestyle changes, there is currently no effective way to prevent osteoporosis. However, scientists in Brazil think that they may have found one.

In experiments in female rats, the scientists used the hormone oxytocin to reverse processes that reduce the density and strength of bone. If studies in humans produce similar results, doctors could eventually use oxytocin clinically to prevent the onset of osteoporosis.