Experts say pre-surgery fasting guidelines may need to be changed for people taking weight loss drugs. Shannon Fagan/Getty Images A new study concludes that weight loss drugs can create health issues for people going under anesthesia.

They say GLP-1 RA medications such as Ozempic can cause a build-up of gastric contents in the abdomen, raising the risk of aspiration during surgery.

Researchers say people taking these weight loss drugs may have to fast longer before surgery. Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy can be problematic when a person undergoes anesthesia, according to a new study published in the journal JAMA Surgery. In their study, researchers noted that medications known as glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), which have been approved for use with type 2 diabetes and weight management, can create potentially serious health issues while mixing with drugs used in anesthesia during surgery and other medical procedures. “Our findings were quite surprising. More than half of the patients on a GLP-1 RA had significant gastric contents on gastric ultrasound before an elective procedure, despite adhering to preoperative fasting,” said Dr. Sudipta Sen, the first author of the study and a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, in a statement. “This incidence was significantly higher compared to patients not on a GLP-1 RA, showing a strong link between GLP-1 RA drugs and potential aspiration risk under anesthesia,” she added. The study was prompted by internal quality reviews done at UTHealth Houston after staff members reported cases of aspiration under anesthesia with people taking weight loss drugs despite “adequate fasting” before procedures. Aspiration is when stomach contents enter the lungs. It’s considered potentially dangerous. The research team consisted of subspecialized anesthesiologists with expertise in point-of-care ultrasound, allowing bedside assessment of stomach contents. A mechanism of GLP-1 RA medications that contributes to glycemic control and weight loss is slowing the stomach emptying gastric contents. The increase in residual gastric volumes is called a “full stomach” on gastric ultrasound.

Longer pre-surgery fasting may be necessary when using weight loss drugs The study looked at more than 120 people scheduled for elective procedures in June and July 2023. Researchers calculated that 56% of people using GLP-1 RAs showed increased residual gastric content, compared to 19% of those not taking the medication. The researcher team said there was a 30% prevalence of increased residual gastric content with the use of weight loss drugs. With the increased use of GLP-1 RA medications, Sen said fasting times for these patients before going under anethesia may need to be reexamined. “Patients must ensure they disclose their use of this medication to their surgeons and anesthesiologists,” Sen said. “This information is crucial for us to provide appropriate recommendations, such as adjusting drug administration before elective procedures, recommending extended fasting, or rescheduling an elective procedure if necessary.” Last June, the American Society of Anesthesiologists released new guidance for screening GLP-1 RA use before surgery and informing patients of the risk of possible adverse outcomes. Recommendations included having doctors ask those having surgery to pause GLP-1 RAs prior to their procedure. “Our study fills a significant gap in the current understanding and management of patients on GLP-1 RAs undergoing surgery,” Dr. Omonele Nwokolo, a study senior author and a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Critical Care and Pain Medicine at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston, said in the statement. “The lack of data had previously led societies to rely on expert opinion for guidance. Our evidence paves the way for informed guidelines and further research to mitigate anesthesia-related risks in this patient population,” she added.