The promotion of certain eating patterns as a way to improve overall health is very common. In recent years, an eating pattern called the Paleolithic diet — also known as the paleo diet, for short — has taken the health and wellness world by storm. Despite the popularity of the paleo diet, many researchers and healthcare professionals argue that it is not necessarily the best diet to benefit overall health. In fact, some believe that it may be harmful. In this Honest Nutrition feature, we dig a little deeper into the research behind the paleo diet to uncover its potential health benefits. We also discuss the risks that may come with following a paleo diet.

What is a paleo diet? A paleo diet, also known as the stone age diet or caveman diet, is an eating pattern that aims to mirror the way hunter-gatherers ate thousands of years ago. People who follow a paleo diet eat large quantities of meat, fruit, vegetables, nuts, and seeds but restrict legumes, dairy, and grains. Foods and beverages that a person following a paleo diet will frequently consume include: meat, with an emphasis on meat from wild game or grass-fed animals

fish

eggs

water

herbal tea

fruit

herbs and spices

nuts

seeds

healthy oils, such as walnut or olive oil Foods that a person following a paleo diet will often avoid include: dairy products

refined sugar

salt

legumes, which include beans, peanuts, and peas

artificial ingredients

processed foods

soft drinks

grains, including rice, wheat, and oats

potatoes One of the most common misconceptions about the paleo diet is that our ancestors primarily survived on a meat-based diet. As we learn more about the Paleolithic age, we are discovering that those who lived during it ate a plant-based diet, with merely an estimated 3% of their diet coming from animal-based foods.

What are the alleged benefits of a paleo diet? Supporters of the paleo diet believe that the change from a hunter-gatherer style diet to an agricultural diet has increased the worldwide prevalence of chronic diseases, including heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. They believe that the human body is not genetically equipped to consume the modern day foods that farming practices have introduced. As a result, they think that our overall health will improve by following a diet similar to that of our ancestors. The claimed benefits of a paleo diet include: improved cholesterol

reduced blood pressure

improved glycemic control

reduced waist circumference and weight loss

improved satiety

improved gut health

reduced all-cause mortality Shifting from a Western diet rich in processed, sodium-rich foods to a paleo diet will lead to the inclusion of more fresh fruits and vegetables, which can undoubtedly benefit overall health. Many people also report improvements in inflammation, focus, and sleep. They also report weight loss, which is likely due to eating more whole foods while cutting out major food groups. Although the paleo diet has the potential to be healthy, is it necessary to restrict grains, legumes, and dairy to see health benefits? Let us discuss how the paleo diet stacks up scientifically.