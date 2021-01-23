More people do not have enough food to eat and are experiencing anxiety and depression due to the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

Share on Pinterest LENblR/Getty Images

The economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in the number of families in the United States without enough food to eat.

Experts refer to this as “food insufficiency,” the most extreme form of food insecurity.

According to the new paper’s authors, such a lack of sustenance compromises physiological health, may increase the likelihood of contracting a SARS-CoV-2 infection, and is also linked to poor mental health.

The study, which appears in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, evaluates the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on food insufficiency in the U.S., the effect it is having on the mental health of people in the country, and factors contributing to its rise.

The study found that there has been a 25% increase in food insufficiency in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, accompanied by a significant increase in anxiety and depression.

“Hunger, exhaustion, and worrying about not getting enough food to eat may worsen depression and anxiety symptoms,” says lead author Jason Nagata of the University of California, San Francisco.