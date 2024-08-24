Share on Pinterest An AI-powered, personalized version of deep brain stimulation could reduce the time that an individual experiences their most bothersome Parkinson’s symptoms. Image credit: Johner Images/Getty Images.

More than 10 million people globally live with Parkinson’s disease, for which there is currently no cure.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical treatment that helps alleviate some movement symptoms of the condition.

People with Parkinson’s can still encounter movement issues when using current DBS.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco found that adaptive deep brain stimulation that uses AI can reduce the time a person experiences their most bothersome Parkinson’s disease-related symptom by around 50%.

While there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, there has been much research in the development of ways to alleviate the condition’s symptoms.

One of these is called deep brain stimulation (DBS) — a surgical procedure where electrodes are implanted into specific areas of a person’s brain that are connected to an internal pulse generator (IPG) placed under the skin near the collarbone, creating a “brain pacemaker.”

DBS helps to improve movement symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as tremor and dyskinesia.

“Although standard of care treatments like conventional DBS (cDBS) work well in reducing movement problems of Parkinson’s disease, some patients — even after optimization of stimulation intensity for cDBS — may still experience bothersome changes of symptoms throughout the day, for example in response to medications to treat Parkinson’s disease,” Stephanie Cernera, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) explained to Medical News Today.

“As a result, on cDBS, patients may experience breakthrough symptoms, stemming from times of under- or overstimulation,” Cernera continued.

“Therefore, current therapies are not optimal for all patients. Understimulation would occur in times when a patient’s medication is wearing off and more stimulation is required than what is programmed for cDBS. Overstimulation may occur from times when the medication is active and stimulation-induced side effects would occur. These symptom fluctuations may negatively impact daily activities and quality of life,” she explained.

Alongside Carina R. Oehrn, MD, PhD and Lauren H. Hammer, MD, PhD, Cernera is co-first author of a new study looking at the use of adaptive deep brain stimulation (aDBS) for Parkinson’s disease.

In this small study, the researchers found that aDBS using artificial intelligence (AI) was able to alleviate participants’ most bothersome Parkinson’s disease-related symptoms by around 50% compared with conventional DBS.