Share on Pinterest A new study looks at the risk of dementia in people with Parkinson’s. Portra Images/Getty Images

Dementia for people with Parkinson’s disease may occur less often, and when it does occur, may develop later, a new study suggests.

Two new investigations have found that early understanding of dementia’s inevitability for Parkinson’s patients has been significantly overstated.

One of the new investigations found that less than 10% of people with the disease had developed dementia 10 years after diagnosis.

For people with Parkinson’s disease, dementia develops less frequently and takes longer to develop than was previously believed, according to a new study analyzing two investigations of dementia and Parkinson’s.

It has been believed that dementia occurred in about 80% of people who had Parkinson’s as early as eight years after diagnosis . In one of the investigations, just 9% of people with Parkinson’s had dementia at 10 years, and the second reported a 27% incidence at that time.

The first investigation noted above was conducted by the Parkinson’s Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI), which is a public-private partnership, in part funded by the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. The second investigation comes from the University of Pennsylvania study and was supported by the National Institute on Aging.

The PPMI investigation collected data from 417 people with Parkinson’s as well as from healthy controls from 24 study sites in the U.S., Europe, and Australia. Each participant was required to have received their diagnosis within the last two years, be 30 years of age or older, and be untreated. They were assessed cognitively at yearly visits. Their average age at the end of the study was 62.

The University of Pennsylvania investigation involved 389 people with Parkinson’s, with an eventual average age of 69, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years before the start of the study. They were visited and cognitively assessed annually for the first four years of participation, and then biennially until the end of the study.

The PPMI study found that no participants had dementia at the start of their investigation, compared to the University of Pennsylvania research, which found a 10.8% incidence of dementia at that time. This may be explained by the two-year diagnosis window used in the former investigation versus the six-year window of the latter.

Of the participants, 8.5% were diagnosed with dementia over the entire follow-up period. The highest overall percentage of people with Parkinson’s developing dementia was 11.8% when the researchers used an alternate definition for dementia as defined by the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a test to detect mild cognitive impairment.

The University of Pennsylvania results tell a bit different story. Ultimately, they draw close to the traditional 80% dementia estimate for people with Parkinson’s, if more slowly. This report found a 50% chance of dementia 15 years after diagnosis, with a 74% chance at 20 years.

The study is published in Neurology.