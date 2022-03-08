Share on Pinterest A recent study investigates whether llama nanobodies might help design future Parkinson’s treatments. Courtesy of/Getty Images

Parkinson’s disease is the second most common form of neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s disease. In an aging population, the number of people diagnosed with PD is set to rise.

Existing treatments aim to alleviate symptoms but do not prevent progression.

A recent study has shown that tiny antibodies — called nanobodies — produced by llamas could hold potential for the development of future treatments.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) starts when nerve cells in the part of the brain that controls movement stop working properly or die.

These cells stop producing the chemical dopamine, which is crucial for regulating the cell signaling responsible for movement. This produces the symptoms of PD. Exactly why these cells die is still unknown.

Dr. Beckie Port, head of research communications and engagement at Parkinson’s UK, told Medical News Today, “With more than 40 symptoms, Parkinson’s can have a significant impact on daily life, and those living with the condition need better treatments urgently.”

Diagnosis of the disease is not straightforward. There is no specific laboratory test, and diagnosis is usually based on medical history and examination. Often people dismiss the early signs of PD as part of aging.

Scientists think that Parkinson’s disease may happen due to a combination of environmental and genetic factors. Although there is no one specific gene that can be said to cause PD, there are several genes that appear to play a part.

One of these genes is called LRRK2. This codes for a protein called leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2). Mutations in the gene are involved in the inherited form of PD. Overactivation of the gene also plays a role in other forms of PD and Crohn’s disease.

Current drug development research has focused on LRRK2 kinase inhibitors that interfere with the binding of the substrates of the protein, but there are concerns about potential side effects. New research has found a way to inhibit the LRRK2 protein using a different mechanism, with potentially fewer side effects.

A recent study was led by Prof. Wim Versées, Ph.D. at the Vrije University of Brussels and theFlanders Institute for Biotechnology in Belgium.

The scientists found that nanobodies — small, antibody-like molecules — can target LRRK2. Not only can the nanobodies block the action of the protein, but some of them can also selectively inhibit certain activities of the protein while leaving others to continue. Their findings appear in the journal PNAS.

Dr. James Beck, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of the Parkinson’s Foundation, told Medical News Today: “This is a very creative set of experiments that utilize a unique approach to differentially modulating the activity of the LRRK2 protein.”

“Before,” he continued, “scientists could only turn the LRRK2 protein on or off. However, these results allow for the precise modulation of LRRK2 activity. This is like moving from a stereo that only had an on-off switch to one that now has a full suite of controls to fine-tune the sound.”