Share on Pinterest Could an experimental nanobody change the future of Parkinson’s therapy? Image credit: Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images,

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that is increasing in prevalence worldwide.

There is currently no cure for the condition, which causes tremors, muscle weakness, and mood changes.

Now, scientists have designed a nanobody that can untangle the misshapen proteins in the brain that lead to many of the symptoms of Parkinson’s.

This finding could be key to studying the disease and developing new treatments.

Parkinson’s disease (PD) affects at least 8.5 million people worldwide, most of them aged over 60. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number has more than doubled in the past 25 years.

Diagnosis is difficult in the early stages as many of the symptoms may indicate other disorders, so these numbers are almost certainly an underestimate.

Common symptoms include tremors, muscle rigidity, and slowness of movement. Some people also experience pain, anxiety, and depression.

Currently, there is no cure for PD, although existing treatments can help manage the symptoms and improve quality of life.

A number of factors are responsible for the symptoms, such as low dopamine levels , low norepinephrine levels , and clumps of a protein called alpha-synuclein in the brain.

These clumps form the structural core of Lewy bodies, which cause a loss of nerve cells, leading to changes in movement, thinking, behavior, and mood that are the main symptoms of PD.

Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins University have genetically engineered a nanobody to target alpha-synuclein clumps in the brain and destabilize them. The research could lead to new treatments for Parkinson’s disease.