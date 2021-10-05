Share on Pinterest New research in animals proposes a novel treatment avenue for Parkinson’s disease. Andrew Brookes/Getty Images

Globally, levodopa (or L-dopa) is the gold standard for treating Parkinson’s disease.

However, continuous use results in side effects that cause involuntary body movements. This is known as levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID).

One way to correct LID is an invasive procedure called deep brain stimulation. However, this option is time consuming, and not everyone is eligible for the procedure.

Now, a new study in rodents and nonhuman primates suggests that drugs that increase the signaling of a protein called sonic hedgehog could attenuate the effects of LID.

The results may unlock potential treatment options previously unavailable to some people living with Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that mostly affects body movement. It occurs as a result of the deterioration of the cells in a part of the brain called the substantia nigra .

The substantia nigra produces dopamine, which affects movement control, cognitive functions, and emotional activity. Consequently, the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease include:

tremor

muscle stiffness

difficulty coordinating movements

sleep problems

mood changes

Currently, L-dopa — which is converted to dopamine in the body — is the treatment drug of choice for Parkinson’s disease. However, prolonged use elicits side effects characterized by involuntary body movements collectively called LID .

One of the most effective ways to treat LID is through a surgical procedure known as deep brain stimulation.

During deep brain stimulation, a healthcare professional places a medical device inside the body and connects it to the brain using tiny electrodes. The device generates electrical impulses that block or modify involuntary movements that arise due to the symptoms of LID.

However, some studies suggest that not everyone living with Parkinson’s disease qualifies for this treatment.

To address this issue, Dr. Andreas Kottmann, Ph.D., an associate professor at the CUNY School of Medicine at City College New York, and colleagues carried out a new study.

Dr. Kottmann and team set out to explore new avenues of investigation and potential treatment options for the symptoms of LID.