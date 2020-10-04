A new study finds that spinal cord stimulation could represent an alternate therapy for people with Parkinson’s disease that is resistant to conventional treatments. The researchers claim that this emerging technology may help decrease pain and improve mobility.

Close to 1 million people may be living with Parkinson’s disease in the United States. This long-term degenerative disorder results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that produce dopamine.

As the symptoms of Parkinson’s develop, a person may first experience a tremor in one hand and stiffness elsewhere in the body. The four key symptoms are:

a tremor

stiffness or tightness in the arms, legs, or elsewhere in the body

slowed movement and difficulty initiating and coordinating movement — possibly presenting as a loss of facial expression or a slow, stuttering walk

difficulty with fine movements, such as doing up buttons

Ultimately, a person experiences problems maintaining balance, and some people with Parkinson’s also develop dementia. Certain people only develop motor symptoms and others have cognitive symptoms, and doctors are still unsure why this is.

Some people refer to dopamine as the “feel-good” hormone or chemical messenger. It has various roles, including in movement coordination, and it is an active player in the brain’s reward system.

Most people with Parkinson’s also develop at least one nonmotor symptom. The most common of these are sleep disturbances, a loss of smell, pain, constipation, and excessive sweating.

People may also experience anxiety and neuropsychiatric symptoms, such as depression, apathy, or psychosis.

This wide array of symptoms can affect relationships and cause people with Parkinson’s to have lower self-worth and lose their sense of identity.

While the cause of Parkinson’s remains unknown, prescription treatments for dopamine deficiency and deep brain stimulation (DBS) are the gold-standard approaches.

But dopamine treatment can cause side effects, such as dyskinesias, involuntary twisting movements of the body. These usually diminish as the drug wears off. Other adverse effects include gastrointestinal disturbances, hallucinations, anxiety, and muscle fatigue.



Meanwhile, DBS can cause brain bleeding, infection, and seizures.

Given the urgent need for treatments that alleviate Parkinson’s symptoms with minimal risks, a group of researchers has now investigated an alternate approach: spinal cord stimulation. They have published their findings in the journal Bioelectronic Medicine.