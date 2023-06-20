Share on Pinterest Researchers say an EEG test could help doctors predict cognitive decline in people with Parkinson’s disease. Philippe TURPIN/Getty Images Over 10 million people globally have Parkinson’s disease.

There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s, which affects a person’s cognitive abilities and ability to perform everyday tasks.

Researchers from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine say that an EEG test could help doctors predict cognition problems in people with Parkinson’s disease. More than 10 million people around the world have Parkinson’s disease — a neurological disease affecting movement and cognition. There is currently no cure for Parkinson’s and researchers are still unclear as to what causes the condition. Now, researchers from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine have discovered a way to predict thinking problems, including dementia, in people with Parkinson’s using a widely available technology called electroencephalography (EEG). Researchers believe that EEG tests could help improve the diagnosis of cognitive decline in people with Parkinson’s, and lead to new biomarkers that could be used to target therapies to treat the disease’s cognitive symptoms. This study was recently published in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Parkinson’s: EEG test predicts cognitive decline For this study, the researchers recruited 100 people with Parkinson’s disease with varying cognitive abilities, from healthy to dementia. They also included 49 control participants. All study participants completed three different tasks commonly used to assess a person’s cognitive control. While doing the tasks, each participant wore a single EEG electrode that measured the strength of their brain waves. “When people receive instruction, it triggers a brain wave that oscillates at four times [per] second,” Dr. Nandakumar Narayanan, PhD, associate professor of neurology at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine and senior author of the study, explained to Medical News Today. Upon analysis, the research team found that diminished cognitive ability was correlated to reduced strength of low-frequency brain waves while doing a task. And scientists reported that importantly, it did not matter which task they were doing during the EEG test. Dr. Narayanan said they were “blown away” by the study’s outcomes. “Most people think EEG is too blurry, but what we found is all cognitive tasks require patients to pay close attention to instructions,” he detailed. “It was that neural mechanism that is impaired in Parkinson’s disease.” Additionally, Dr. Narayanan commented they have high hopes that this might be used to develop markers for cognitive symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, and even other diseases as well. “It has advantages (over) traditional paper-and-pen testing because it can run continuously, can be repeated, and capture fluctuations throughout the day or in response to medication or brain stimulation,” he continued. “This marker can be used to avoid cognitive side effects, or excitingly, find new therapies.”

Cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease Although most early signs of Parkinson’s are physical and affect motor function, there are some cognitive signs as well. These can include: confusion

inability to focus

trouble speaking or communicating

memory issues

problems with tasks and problem-solving

slowed thinking

difficulty with depth perception Dr. Narayan said his team chose to focus their research on cognitive decline in Parkinson’s disease because the motor symptoms of the disease are readily apparent, but Parkinson’s patients can also have cognitive symptoms. “In fact, cognitive dysfunction affects about 80% of Parkinson’s patients at some point in their disease,” he told MNT. “These symptoms are devastating for patients and their families (and) can lead to loss of independence and employment, as well as transfer to a nursing home. Critically, most healthcare providers aren’t trained to recognize these symptoms, and there are few objective, reliable tests — so they are often missed.” And Dr. Narayanan said they decided to use EEG for their study as it is a 100-year-old technology that is inexpensive and ubiquitous. “You can even wear EEG electrodes while at home, driving, or sleeping. While it doesn’t have great spatial resolution, it has excellent temporal resolution and gives you a dynamic snapshot of brain activity. We thought that we could use this to learn something about Parkinson’s disease. This is one of the largest EEG studies of Parkinson’s disease that I am aware of.” — Dr. Nandakumar Narayanan, PhD, neurology professor and senior study author