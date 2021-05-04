Share on Pinterest People who have already had COVID-19 may not benefit from a second dose of an mRNA vaccine. APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images

A new study suggests that there is a strong boost to the immunity of everyone who receives the first dose of an mRNA vaccine, including those who have previously had a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

However, only people who have never had a SARS-CoV-2 infection appeared to benefit from the second dose.

The scientists tracked not only antibody responses to vaccination but also the creation of memory B cells, which provide longer lasting immunity against infection.

People who experienced particularly negative side effects from the vaccine — such as fever, headache, and muscle pain — had stronger immune responses.

Clinical trials of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines have found that they are highly effective at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Both shots are mRNA vaccines. This is a new technology that uses strands of genetic material called messenger RNA to provide the body’s own cells with instructions to make proteins from the virus.

Although these isolated viral proteins are harmless, they provoke an immune response that provides protection against a subsequent infection with the actual virus.

Previous investigations into how well the immune system responds to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have mainly focused on the production of antibodies that can neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, this is only part of the story.

In response to an infection or vaccination, the body not only produces antibodies but also generates long lived immune cells known as memory B cells.

If the number of neutralizing antibodies in the bloodstream declines and they do not combat a new infection, memory B cells can step up to produce more antibody-producing cells.

Memory B cells are also crucial for generating variations on existing antibodies that can neutralize emerging strains of a virus. This is through a process known as somatic hypermutation.

After a person recovers from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, their antibodies and memory B cells can provide protection against reinfection for at least 8 months.

However, researchers know much less about the ability of mRNA vaccines to stimulate the production of memory B cells and the longer lasting, flexible immunity to new strains that they can confer.

“Memory B cells are a strong predictor of future antibody responses, which is why it’s vital to measure B cell responses to these vaccines,” says Prof. E. John Wherry, Ph.D., director of the Penn Institute for Immunology in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

“This effort to examine memory B cells is important for understanding long-term protection and the ability to respond to variants,” he adds.

It has also been unclear whether or not a person who has recovered from COVID-19 needs both doses of the vaccine to obtain optimum immunity against reinfection.

If such people require only one dose, healthcare professionals could, in theory, use the spare doses to protect other people if vaccine supplies are limited.