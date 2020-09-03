New research shows that people with a history of eating disorders experienced significant negative effects during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The research, which appears in the Journal of Eating Disorders, raises awareness of the pandemic’s detrimental effects on people’s mental health, and could be valuable for the future development of health services.

COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, has hospitalized hundreds of thousands of people worldwide and resulted in a significant number of deaths.

However, the pandemic and the emergency measures responding to it, have also had a significant effect on people’s mental health.

To slow the spread of COVID-19, governments across the world introduced various emergency measures that typically involved some degree of physical distancing or lockdown.

While these lockdowns have been crucial in reducing the disease’s spread and saving lives, they have also been profoundly disruptive to individuals and society.

Everyday routines changed overnight as people worked from home, became furloughed from their jobs, or were made unemployed.

People living with friends or family were able to maintain some face-to-face socializing. However, people living on their own or with strangers could only see these friends and family virtually — and only if they had access to the necessary technology.

As with physical health, it has become clear that while the virus can affect anybody’s mental health, it does not do so equally.

Understandably, the pandemic has negatively affected people’s general mental health. For example, an article in The Lancet found that, in the United Kingdom, people’s mental health was generally worse during the pandemic than before. The authors also discovered young people, women, and those living with young children were particularly affected.

However, experts know less about the effects of the pandemic on people with pre-existing mental health diagnoses.