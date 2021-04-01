Share on Pinterest New research evaluates the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against some of the new variants. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Researchers tested the ability of antibodies in serum from vaccinated individuals and individuals who had previously contracted the virus to neutralize its B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variants.

The antibodies were as good at neutralizing the B.1.1.7 variant as they were at neutralizing an older variant.

They were much less effective against the B.1.351 variant.

The research suggests that the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine provides a major boost to protection against both new variants.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many people, the steady advance of COVID-19 vaccination programs around the world is providing a welcome glimpse of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

One question remains, however: Will vaccines developed against older variants of SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19, provide adequate protection against newer variants?

Individuals who previously contracted these older variants may also wonder how strong their immunity will be against new variants.

In December 2020, health authorities in the United Kingdom and South Africa reported the emergence of two highly transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2.

These have become known as the U.K. and South African variants, but they are formally known as B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, respectively.

At the time of writing, B.1.1.7 has spread to 114 countries, and B.1.351 has spread to 68 countries.

In the United States, there have been more than 11,500 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7 and more than 300 confirmed cases of B.1.351.

A team led by researchers from the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France, set out to discover how much immune protection against either of the new variants is afforded by vaccination or by a previous infection.

They tested antibodies in serum from individuals who had recently been inoculated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and from others who had had an infection with older variants.

Overall, their results suggest that a previous infection or vaccination provides good protection against B.1.1.7 but much less effective protection against B.1.351.

The study appears in the journal Nature Medicine .