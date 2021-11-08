Share on Pinterest Pfizer has released some key results from a recent oral antiviral study. Soumyabrata Roy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The first oral antiviral treatment available for people with COVID-19 has just received approval for use by the government of the United Kingdom.

Many pharmaceutical companies have other candidate drugs in development in the hope that these could help reduce hospitalizations and transmission.

Pfizer has published a paper demonstrating that its candidate drug PAXLOVID is safe and has antiviral effects on SARS-CoV-2.

Although scientists developed vaccines to help protect people from COVID-19 in record time during the pandemic, developing an antiviral that targets SARS-CoV-2 — which is the virus that causes COVID-19 — has proved more complex.

There are a number of antivirals in development. Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Sharp & Dohme have just received approval for their oral antiviral molnupiravir to be used in COVID-19 patients in the U.K.

The decision came following the results of a phase 3 clinical trial that demonstrated a reduced risk of death or hospitalization by 50% compared with placebo. Merck is closely followed by Roche/Atea and Pfizer, who have their own candidate drugs in phase 2 and 3 trials.

Some jurisdictions are pinning a great deal of hope on the development of antivirals to tackle hospitalization rates. In fact, the U.K. government recently announced that it had ordered 730,000 doses of COVID-19 antivirals.

Although most orders were for molnupiravir, a quarter of a million were for Pfizer’s candidate drug PF-07321332 and HIV antiretroviral drug ritonavir, now formally called PAXLOVID. This was despite the pharmaceutical company not having published any clinical trial data for the candidate drug at the time.

Now, Pfizer has published details of a phase 1 clinical and preclinical trial. The results show that its candidate drug PAXLOVID is safe in humans at concentrations that are effective against SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory tests. This is true both when the drug is used on its own and when it is used alongside ritonavir.

Dr. Adam Bailey, an assistant professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, explained the rationale behind this duo of drugs to Medical News Today.