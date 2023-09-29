Share on Pinterest Could a type of phototherapy delivered during sleep help treat Alzheimer’s disease? Design by MNT; Photography by Halfpoint Images/Getty Images & Ping Shu/Getty Images. Amidst the rising global prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, linked to increasing life expectancies, finding effective treatments has never been more critical, especially given the current lack of efficacious drug-based solutions.

New research reveals that photobiomodulation (PBM), a nonpharmacological approach, has demonstrated promising initial results in both human and animal studies, particularly when applied during sleep, acting like a ‘washing machine’ for the brain to enhance the removal of harmful beta-amyloid proteins.

These discoveries not only shed light on the potential of PBM and the underlying restorative functions of sleep but also pave the way for the development of innovative technologies aiming to leverage sleep for Alzheimer’s disease therapy. Adequate sleep is essential for good health, but the reasons why the brain heals more effectively during sleep and whether these processes can be influenced is still unclear. Research suggests that the brain’s lymphatic system is more active during sleep, aiding in eliminating waste products, toxins, and unnecessary molecules from brain tissues. Disrupted sleep can lead to a build-up of these waste products in the central nervous system (CNS), and consequently, sleep has been identified as a biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease. This relationship is attributed to the fact that the harmful metabolite beta-amyloid is expelled from the brain during sleep. Lack of sleep results in the accumulation of this toxin in the CNS, potentially contributing to the onset of Alzheimer’s disease over time.

Is phototherapy effective in treating Alzheimer’s? In a new study published in Frontiers of Optoelectronics, researchers demonstrated that a noninvasive technology called sleep photobiomodulation (PBM) could effectively enhance the removal of beta-amyloid from the brain tissues of mice. Notably, the therapeutic impact of PBM was found to be more pronounced during sleep than when awake. Applying PBM while sleeping essentially turns the brain into a “washing machine,” helping to clear out toxic beta-amyloid and boost the brain’s resistance to Alzheimer’s disease progression. In this new research, scientists demonstrated that combining a special chemical, 5-aminolevulenic acid, with laser light at a specific wavelength reduces the network of vessels in the membranes covering the brain, which are called meningeal lymphatic vessels (MLVs). This reduction leads to a decrease in the removal of a harmful protein beta-amyloid from specific areas of the brain. Researchers employed a unique PBM protocol, where they monitored the mice’s brain activity during different stages of sleep and wakefulness without using anesthesia. They discovered that applying PBM for 7 days during deep sleep was more effective in promoting the removal of the harmful proteins from the brain compared to when the mice were awake. These findings help in understanding how PBM works and highlight its potential in stimulating the brain’s natural waste removal system, especially during sleep. This discovery adds a new aspect to the study of how sleep can have restorative functions and offers a valuable foundation for developing innovative technologies focused on enhancing sleep for Alzheimer’s disease treatment.