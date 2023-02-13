6-year study Researchers from the University of Michigan School of Public Health studied 1,308 women from the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation (SWAN) for 6 years. All the women were aged between 42 and 52 years (median age 49.4 years), and not taking any exogenous reproductive hormones for the last 3 months — such as the birth-control pill or hormone replacement therapy (HRT) — when they enrolled in the study in 1996–’97. The study looked at phthalate exposure and incident diabetes in these women in the 6 years between 1999–2000 and 2005–2006. At the start, and in 2002–2003, all the women gave urine samples in PET (polyethylene terephthalate) tubes. PET is a plastic that does not release phthalates when stored at cool temperatures. The researchers froze the urine samples at -80 degrees Celsius until analysis in 2017–’18. Using mass spectroscopy ( HPLC-MS ), the researchers measured the concentration of 12 different phthalates and phthalate metabolites in the urine samples.

Diabetes and phthalates The women attended nine follow-up visits during the study. Researchers classified diabetes if a woman reported using antidiabetic medications, had a doctor’s diagnosis of diabetes, and/ or had fasting blood glucose greater than 126 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL) for two consecutive visits. In the 6 years of the study, 61 women (4.7%) developed diabetes. These women had significantly higher concentrations of all except two phthalate metabolites than women who did not develop diabetes. “Our research is a step in the right direction towards better understanding phthalates’ effect on metabolic diseases, but further investigation is needed,” says co-author Dr. Sung Kyun Park, of the University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor, MI.

No effect in Black or Asian women When the researchers stratified their results by race/ethnicity, they found a positive association between phthalate metabolites and incident diabetes in white, but not Black or Asian women. The authors state that it is “unclear what might explain such racial/ethnic differences”. Dr. Patel agreed that the reasons for this finding were unclear, telling Medical News Today that “[t]he findings could have been skewed by a selection bias — for example, missing many cases of earlier onset diabetes.” “Another possible reason could be that products were administered differently, leading to some forms causing more harm than others,” she hypothesized. The researchers note that those who were younger, Black, current smokers, or obese generally had higher concentrations of phthalate metabolites. They also note that of the women who developed diabetes, 89.9% had overweight or obesity at the start of the study.

Study strengths and limitations Because it was a longitudinal study, the researchers could demonstrate that phthalate exposure occurred before diabetes diagnosis, suggesting a causative effect. Also, the population of women in the study was diverse, with white, Black, Chinese, Japanese, and Hispanic women participating. However, the researchers noted that “given inconsistent associations across racial/ethnic groups and phthalate metabolites, a causal relationship between phthalates and diabetes remains uncertain.” The researchers note several limitations of their study. First, phthalate concentrations in single urine samples may not reflect habitual exposure to phthalates. Secondly, they relied on fasting glucose to diagnose diabetes. Thirdly, the follow-up time was relatively short, and the sample was relatively small. And fourthly, other environmental factors may have affected the results. Mindful of these limitations, they call for more research into the impact of phthalates on glucose homeostasis and diabetes, saying that, “[g]iven widespread exposure to phthalates and the enormous costs of diabetes to individuals and societies, ongoing investments in the research on phthalates’ metabolic effects are warranted.”