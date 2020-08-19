A recent survey of physicians in the United States finds high levels of occupational burnout — with white physicians more likely to report burnout than those from marginalized ethnic or racial groups.

Feeling emotionally exhausted and unable to cope are common signs of burnout, a response to a prolonged period of stress.



The issue is often occupational; the World Health Organization (WHO) define burnout as “a syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed.”

Burnout is particularly common among physicians, who regularly face long hours and high-pressure situations. In the U.S., levels of burnout are consistently higher in this group than in the general population of employed people.

Yet there is limited understanding of how burnout varies among physicians, particularly among people who are marginalized due to race or ethnicity, and who therefore face the additional challenges of exclusion and discrimination.

In light of this, a recent study explored how various aspects of a physician’s experience, including burnout, varied according to race and ethnicity.

The survey investigated levels of burnout, depression, career satisfaction, and work-life balance among more than 4,000 physicians in the U.S. The respondents were white, Asian, “Hispanic/Latinx”, or Black.

The odds of reported burnout were significantly lower among Asian, Hispanic/Latinx, and Black physicians, compared with white counterparts. Black physicians were also more likely to report satisfaction with their work-life balance than white physicians.

The authors of the study suggest that stigma surrounding these marginalized communities may be preventing these physicians from disclosing symptoms of burnout. They also point to a selection process that promotes resilience among physicians from these racial and ethnic groups.