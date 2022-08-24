Share on Pinterest Design by Medical News Today; photograph by Martí Sans/Stocksy Alternatives to dairy milk are becoming increasingly popular for people with allergies and intolerances or for those who prefer a dairy-free diet.

Consumers, however, may not always be aware of the differences in micronutrient content of plant-based milk alternatives when compared to dairy milk.

Researchers have therefore analyzed various plant-based milks and found differences in the mineral content not only by type but also by brand. Plant-based alternatives to milk are popular for health, ethical, and environmental reasons. Many people may also prefer the taste of plant-based milk alternatives over regular cow’s milk. Plant-based milks include a range of options like soy, coconut, oat, hemp, rice, quinoa, pea, almond, and other varieties of nuts, but the nutrition profiles often vary among certain brands and types. Dairy milk is a key source of micronutrients such as phosphorus, selenium, and zinc, so it’s important for consumers to understand the differences in the nutritional content of any plant-based milk alternatives they are consuming. Previous research has analyzed the nutritional value of plant-based milk alternatives in comparison to cow’s milk. And now, researchers from the Institute of Food Safety and Health (IFSH) have analyzed the nutrition content of various plant-based milk beverages and found variations in mineral content across types and brands. The results showed that pea-based drinks had the most phosphorus, selenium, and zinc, while soy milk had the most magnesium overall. The researchers presented their research findings at the fall meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS) in Chicago.

Why choose plant-based milk alternatives? Dr. Sue Reeves, registered nutritionist and Association for Nutrition fellow, not involved in the new research, told Medical News Today that people may choose plant-based milk alternatives for the following reasons. Allergies and intolerances: Some people are lactose intolerant, meaning they do not produce the lactase enzyme needed to break it down.

Some people are lactose intolerant, meaning they do not produce the lactase enzyme needed to break it down. Veganism: People who follow a vegan or plant-based diet do not consume or use any animal products out of concern for animal welfare.

People who follow a vegan or plant-based diet do not consume or use any animal products out of concern for animal welfare. Sustainability: Among other ecological effects, cows contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, so people may choose to go dairy-free for environmental reasons.

How plant-based milks were analyzed Researchers from the IFSH, a consortium made up of the Illinois Institute of Technology and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), analyzed a selection of plant-based dairy alternatives including almond, cashew, coconut, hemp, oat, pea, rice, and soy, all marketed under various trade names. As part of their analysis, they measured the amount of magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, and selenium in a total of 85 samples, using a technique called inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) . This is an extremely sensitive method for determining the exact amount of a specific element, such as a metal, in a given sample. They selected these specific micronutrients as there is no requirement to list them on the Nutrition Facts label of food products, yet they are known components of dairy milk. Using statistical analysis, the researchers found that the mineral content varied significantly. There were differences between different types of plant-based milk alternatives (i.e., soy-based versus almond), but also between brands of the same type of product. Of all the samples analyzed in the research, only pea- and soy-based drinks had higher levels of magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and selenium when compared to cow’s milk. Pea milk had the highest, with about 50% higher levels of phosphorus, zinc, and selenium. Ben Redan, PhD, research chemist at the FDA and principal investigator on the research, explained to MNT why it’s important to consider the differences between plant-based milk alternatives. “As plant-based milk alternative products have been increasing in popularity, it is important for consumers to understand how their consumption can affect their overall intake of essential mineral micronutrients,” he said. “The mineral micronutrients we measured in these products are known to play a role in many functions in the body, including normal immune system function, proper regulation of blood pressure [and] glucose, and bone health.” – Ben Redan, PhD, FDA research chemist and principal investigator on the study Lily Chapman, BSc, MSc, performance coach and sport and exercise nutritionist, not involved in the study, agreed, highlighting to MNT how the nutritional composition of different plant-based milk tends to vary. “To make this more complicated, they are continuously adding to the plant-based milk range in terms of type of milk, fortifications, and various brands available, which can also affect these nutritional compositions,” Chapman said.

Benefits of pea-based plant milk Dr. Redan explained that “our comparisons of target mineral micronutrients are based on a market basket of two to three brands across eight types of plant-based milk alternative products (almond, cashew, coconut, hemp, oat, pea, rice, and soy-based beverages).” He said the study results indicate that “certain plant-based milk alternatives can be a source of mineral micronutrients, but differences across product types should be taken into account when considering their nutritional value.” “Pea-based milk alternative products contained, on average, higher amounts of a majority of the measured mineral micronutrients versus soy-based milk alternatives. Either soy- or pea-based milk alternatives contained higher amounts of target mineral micronutrients in comparison to the other six types of plant-based milk alternatives we assessed.” Ben Redan, PhD, FDA research chemist and principal investigator on the study Dr. Redan noted that his research focused on assessing target mineral micronutrients in plant-based milk products. “A limitation is that we did not consider how certain components present in some of these products may reduce the ability of the body to absorb these nutrients (i.e., their bioavailability may be affected),” he said. “Another issue is that consumers with a tree nut or soybean allergy should avoid products containing these allergens.”