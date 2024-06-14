Share on Pinterest A new study suggests plant-based ultra-processed food consumption may increase the risk of heart disease and early death Ani Dimi/Stocksy Ultra-processed foods comprise a significant portion of the average Western diet.

Recent studies have linked higher consumption of ultra-processed foods to a raised risk for health problems, including cognitive decline, depression, and cancer.

A new study suggests plant-based ultra-processed food consumption may lead to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality. About 58% of a typical Western diet includes ultra-processed foods — foods made entirely through industrial processes. Examples of ultra-processed foods include ice cream, sports drinks, mass-produced packaged breads, and margarine. Recent studies have linked higher ultra-processed food consumption to an increased risk for health conditions such as cognitive decline , depression , and cancer . For instance, research published in February found that greater intake of ultra-processed foods was associated with an increased risk for 32 adverse health outcomes, including heart issues, sleeping problems, type 2 diabetes, overweight and obesity, and mental health conditions. Now, a study recently published in The Lancet Regional Health — Europe suggests that consuming plant-based ultra-processed foods can also be bad for your health, potentially leading to increased cardiovascular disease and mortality risks. Despite these implications, this is an observational study, which means it does not establish causality. More research is needed on the long-term health impacts of plant-based ultra-processed foods.

Why focus on plant-based ultra-processed foods? For this study, researchers focused on plant-based ultra-processed foods due to the lack of comprehensive research on how these products affect health outcomes, particularly cardiovascular disease. Lead study author Fernanda Rauber, PhD, a researcher at the Centre for Epidemiological Research in Nutrition and Health (NUPENS) and the Department of Preventive Medicine at the School of Medicine at the University of São Paulo, Brazil, told Medical News Today: “Plant-based foods are recommended in many dietary guidelines, and this area has been explored by the food industry, which uses health claims — vegetarian, vegan, plant-based — to promote its products. With a growing population adopting plant-based diets, studying the role of food processing in plant-based dietary patterns and its relation to cardiovascular diseases can help refine guidelines to incorporate considerations about food processing in their recommendations.” Rauber explained the main difference between animal-based and plant-based ultra-processed foods is that plant-based ones contain mainly plant-derived ingredients, so they do not include ingredients like meat, dairy, eggs, or cheese. “With the growing public interest in adopting plant-based diets and dietary recommendations promoting plant-based eating, the food industry often uses these recommendations for marketing,” Rauber continued. “This can lead to the misleading perception that their products are healthy or beneficial for the planet, which is not always the case.”

Plant-based ultra-processed foods raise heart disease risk Rauber and her team analyzed data from almost 127,000 participants of the UK Biobank who provided dietary information between 2009 and 2012 and received a median follow-up of nine years. Scientists discovered that for every 10% increase in calorie intake from plant-based ultra-processed foods, participants had a 5% increased risk of cardiovascular disease and a 12% higher risk of death from cardiovascular diseases. “We hypothesized that the industrial processing of foods would influence the relationship between plant-based food intake and cardiovascular disease, but we didn’t know to what extent,” Rauber said. “We were surprised by how consistently the results showed that consuming plant-sourced non-ultra-processed foods was associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease while consuming plant-sourced ultra-processed foods was associated with a higher risk. However, the consumption of all plant-based foods showed no association with cardiovascular disease risk,” Rauber continued.

Plant-based, minimally processed foods lower heart disease risk Also, during the study, researchers found that every 10 percentage point increase in calories from plant-sourced non-ultra-processed foods consumed was associated with a 7% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 13% lower risk of mortality from cardiovascular disease. “The higher the consumption of plant-sourced non-ultra-processed foods, the lower the risk of these diseases,” Rauber explained. “This underscores the importance of not just consuming plant-based foods, but specifically choosing those that are minimally processed to maximize health benefits. Our findings underscore the importance of not just focusing on plant-based diets, but also considering the level of processing of these foods,” she continued. “Doctors can use this information to emphasize to their cardiovascular disease patients that while plant-based diets can be beneficial, it is crucial to limit the consumption of all ultra-processed foods, including those that are plant-based. They should explain how minimally processed plant-based foods are associated with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality, guiding patients to make healthier dietary choices.” — Fernanda Rauber, PhD, lead study author