New laboratory experiments suggest that plant compound berberine may help fight lung cancer. Image credit: DeAgostini/Getty Images. Lung cancer is the second most common type of cancer in the world, with 1.8 million people dying from the condition in 2020.

Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) found a plant compound to be effective at stopping the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting.

While there is currently no cure for lung cancer, scientists are working on treatment options. Some of these scientists are at the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), where a new study found a natural herbal compound called berberine stops the growth of lung cancer cells in a laboratory setting. The authors report the results in a paper that recently appeared in the journal Pharmaceutics.

Berberine and lung cancer For this current study, a research team including Dr. Dua, Dr. Keshav Raj Paudel, Prof. Philip M. Hansbro, and Dr. Bikash Manandhar from UTS, together with collaborators from the International Medical University in Malaysia and Qassim University in Saudi Arabia, examined how berberine could be used to treat lung cancer. “As berberine has poor solubility and bioavailability, its clinical application is limited,” Dr. Dua explained for MNT. “The main purpose of this study is to improve the physicochemical parameter of berberine by formulating it into liquid crystalline nanoparticles and study its in vitro anticancer potential against human adenocarcinomic alveolar-basal epithelial cells, A549 .” The research team developed an advanced drug delivery system encapsulating berberine into tiny soluble and biodegradable balls. These liquid crystalline nanoparticles were used to treat human lung cancer cells in vitro outside of the body in a laboratory setting. At the conclusion of the study, the research team found that berberine helped stop the creation of reactive oxygen species — inflammatory chemicals generated during certain cellular responses to the invasion of bacteria and other stressful events that can damage cells. Additionally, berberine helped modulate genes involved with oxidative stress and inflammation, and also helped reduce premature cell senescence . “We proved that using the nanotechnology approach, it is possible to enhance the property of compounds with various problems related to solubility, cellular uptake, and therapeutic efficacy,” Dr. Dua explained. “In comparison to other published literature using a high dose of berberine pure compound to show anti-cancer potential, our berberine-liquid crystalline nanoparticles showed the same activist in a five-fold less dose, which clearly shows the advantage of nanoformulation.”