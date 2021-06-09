Share on Pinterest New research suggests that a compound that exists naturally in the pinwheel flower may help treat chronic pain. Bosir Ahmed/Getty Images

The body’s opioid system regulates its response to pain, and many opioid medications target this system for chronic pain relief.

However, opioid drugs can have dangerous long-term side effects. Additionally, scavenger receptors can negatively regulate the effectiveness of naturally produced opioids in the body.

A new study shows that the compound conolidine, found in the pinwheel flower, only binds to one particular scavenger receptor. Researchers believe that blocking this scavenger receptor means that it can no longer prevent naturally produced opioids from interacting with other opioid receptors that promote pain relief.

The opioid system in the human body comprises many proteins, receptors, and other compounds that all play a vital role in controlling people’s pain responses and behaviors toward reward and addiction.

In addition to the body’s naturally produced proteins, known as opioid peptides, there are opioid analgesic medications. These include drugs such as morphine and oxycodone, which doctors often prescribe to treat chronic pain.

These drugs, which mimic the function of the opioid peptides, can have significant side effects when people take them frequently or in high amounts. Not only can they cause respiratory depression, constipation, and nausea, but they are also highly addictive in nature and have led to increasing rates of fatal overdose.

The opioid crisis is a public health crisis that is further tied to racial and economic disparities, and finding alternative therapeutic options to address chronic pain is just one part of the solution.

A recent study, which features in the journal Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy , showed that a plant-derived compound called conolidine might work to increase opioid peptides’ pain-regulating activity, suggesting that it could be a safer alternative to opioid drugs.

Scientists at both the Immuno-Pharmacology and Interactomics group of the Luxembourg Institute of Health (LIH) and the Center for Drug Discovery at RTI International in North Carolina conducted this collaborative study.