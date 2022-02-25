Share on Pinterest New research adds to the evidence that police violence-related stress may cause preterm delivery and heart disease in Black women. ER Productions Limited/Getty Images

Reports of racial disparity in women’s health in the United States are not a new event.

Scientists say that two of the most pronounced and least understood disparities involve preterm delivery (PTD) and cardiovascular disease (CVD).

Studies show that Black women have significantly higher risks of CVD and PTD compared with white women.

In a new study, researchers at Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, have investigated one possible cause of this phenomenon.

Due to systemic racism and historical marginalization, people belonging to certain racial or ethnic groups in the U.S. have neither the same access to healthcare nor the same health outcomes as their white counterparts.

For instance, several studies show that Black women in the U.S. have shorter life expectancies relative to other U.S.–based women.

In addition, Black women in the U.S. are unevenly burdened with chronic health conditions, such as CVD, diabetes, and obesity.

Although many studies have attributed this disparity to differences in socioeconomic standing between Black women and their counterparts, an overview of existing research shows that socioeconomic status is only a partial explanation for these inequities.

Now, a new study zooms in on one of the additional explanations for this health disparity.

The initial conclusion of the new study is that police misconduct may also play a role in the disparity of health outcomes observed in Black women in the U.S.

The results from the study appear in the journal Science Advances.

Co-lead author Dr. Alexa Freedman, Ph.D., a researcher at Northwestern, explained the study findings to Medical News Today.

She said, “we were motivated by recent events, particularly the high profile killings of Black individuals by police, which has brought more attention to long-standing racial bias in policing practices.”

