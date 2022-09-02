Share on Pinterest A “polypill” containing aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin may reduce cardiovascular mortality in those who’ve had a heart attack. Marc Tran/Stocksy

After a heart attack, a multiple-pill drug regimen is essential to prevent recurrent cardiovascular events, but many patients do not continue to take recommended medications in the long term.

Researchers conducted a clinical trial to assess the efficacy of an all-in-one pill (or polypill) strategy, compared to standard care, for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular death and complications after a heart attack.

They found that treatment with a polypill containing aspirin, ramipril, and atorvastatin within six months after a heart attack resulted in a significantly lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events than usual care.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) , cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, and 85% of cardiovascular disease-related deaths in 2019 were due to heart attack and stroke.

During a heart attack (medically known as ‘myocardial infarction’), the blood supply to the heart is suddenly blocked, usually by a blood clot. To prevent subsequent cardiovascular complications, patients recovering from a heart attack are prescribed a combination of drugs:

Aspirin: Prevents the formation of blood clots by stopping blood platelets from sticking together

An angiotensin-converting–enzyme (ACE) inhibitor (e.g., ramipril) that relaxes the veins and arteries to lower blood pressure

A statin (e.g., atorvastatin) that lowers the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood

“Adherence to treatment after an acute myocardial infarction is essential for effective secondary prevention,” said Dr. José María Castellano, the study’s first author and Coordinator of Clinical Research at the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research (CNIC). Yet previous studies have shown that only 60% of patients consistently adhere to their medication regimen.

A potential solution for the problem of poor medication adherence is the combination of multiple drugs in a single pill, known as a ‘polypill.’ Research has shown that, by simplifying the treatment, a polypill strategy increases medication adherence. According to a recent meta-analysis of three clinical trials, patients assigned to receive a polypill experienced fewer cardiovascular events than control patients.

Researchers at CNIC investigated the efficacy of a polypill-based strategy in the Secondary Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in the Elderly (SECURE) trial, led by Dr. Valentin Fuster, Ph.D., Director of Mount Sinai Heart and Physician-in-Chief of The Mount Sinai Hospital, and General Director of CNIC.

The results of this an international randomized clinical trial were announced on August 26 at the 2022 European Society of Cardiology Congress in Barcelona, Spain, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.