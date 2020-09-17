Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a fatal genetic disease without a cure. A study from Yale University researchers brings hope after researchers identify a new compound that could treat the condition.

DMD is an X-linked recessive disease that occurs primarily in boys and leads to progressive muscle loss. Around 16 in every 100,000 males in the United States are born with DMD.

Females who have one altered gene are carriers. While most female carriers have no signs or symptoms of the condition, they may experience some mild signs or symptoms in rare cases.

The muscle wastage of DMD causes difficulty walking and speaking, and eventually, breathing. There is currently no cure for the disease, and patients with DMD have an average life expectancy of just 26 years old.

A mutation in the dystrophin gene, which is important for maintaining muscle fibers, causes DMD. Muscle fibers in people with DMD are highly susceptible to injury and are also unable to regenerate. Fibrotic (scar) tissue replaces the fibers.

There is also a role for an enzyme called MKP5, which, when deleted in animals, stops mice from developing the disease. However, until now, the medical community has considered the enzyme to be ‘undruggable.’

A new study led by Yale University, New Haven, CT, and appearing in the journal Science Signaling, describes for the first time a compound that effectively targets the MKP5 enzyme.