Lung cancer is a major cause of all cancer-related deaths, with some treatment options involving surgery to remove cancerous cells from the lungs.

Researchers seek the best treatment options to provide the longest postsurgery survival times.

A recent study found that providing immunotherapy pre- and postsurgery helps improve survival rates compared to only receiving chemotherapy before surgery.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the world, but surgical interventions may improve survival rates, particularly when the disease is caught early.

One of the most common types of lung cancer is non-small cell carcinoma (NSCLC). A significant risk factor for this type of lung cancer is smoking. Treatment for NSCLC may involve cutting out parts of the lung to remove cancerous cells. After surgery, doctors may then have patients undergo chemotherapy or radiation to decrease the chances of lung cancer returning.

As with other forms of cancer, lung cancer treatment often involves a combined approach to help increase the chances of long-term survival.

Immunotherapy is a common treatment for lung cancer, and scientists are exploring the best ways to combine it with other therapy approaches. This form of targeted therapy uses monoclonal antibodies to help destroy cancer cells and prevent cancer growth.

A recent study published in The New England Journal of Medicineexamined the perioperative use of the immunotherapy treatment nivolumab among people who had resectable non-small-cell lung cancer. They compared the use of nivolumab pre and postsurgery with the use of only chemotherapy before surgery.

Participants who received nivolumab and chemotherapy before surgery and nivolumab postsurgery were more likely to be cancer-free 18 months later, and more participants in this group experienced a pathological complete response.

The study points to nivolumab’s usefulness in improving event-free survival in people with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).