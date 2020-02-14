Research in mouse models suggests that two prebiotics — mucin and inulin — could inhibit the growth of melanoma tumors by boosting the immune response. There is still a long way to go, however, until scientists can confirm the effectiveness of this approach in humans. Share on Pinterest New research asks if prebiotics can ever play a role in cancer treatment. Prebiotics are natural compounds that stimulate the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria. For this reason, researchers have recently been increasing their efforts to find out more about how prebiotics might influence various biological mechanisms. Some research suggests that if used correctly, these compounds might even help to fight different kinds of health problems. A new study published this month in Cell Reports indicates that the prebiotics mucin and inulin might help boost the immune response against melanoma tumors. The research comes from investigators affiliated with the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute in La Jolla, CA. The researchers used mouse models to investigate the potential of using prebiotics to treat melanoma.

Prebiotics slowed down tumor growth “Earlier studies have demonstrated that prebiotics limit tumor growth, but until now, the mechanism by which they do so has been unclear,” explains senior author Prof. Ze’ev Ronai. “Our study shows for the first time that prebiotics limit cancer growth by enhancing anti-tumor immunity,” he adds, also noting that it “supports further exploration of the potential benefits of prebiotics in treating cancer or augmenting current therapies.” As the team had gauged from previous in vitro studies, mucin and inulin showed some promise in activating tumor-fighting immune responses. In the current study, the investigators conducted a series of experiments in which they first gave healthy mice either inulin or mucin through their food or drink. Then, they transplanted either melanoma or colon cancer cells into the mice to see if the prebiotics had any effect on tumor growth. They found that both mucin and inulin appeared to slow down the growth of melanoma tumors. However, only mice that had received inulin showed a slow-down in colon cancer growth. As for the mechanism behind the slow-down of tumor growth, the mice with melanoma — whichever prebiotic they had received — saw an increase in tumor-fighting immune cells. These cells were able to infiltrate the melanoma tumors, suggesting that the prebiotics were the source of the immune response boost. The researchers also noticed that the mice that had received prebiotics showed changes in their microbiota. More specifically, inulin boosted populations of Barnesiella and Bacteroides bacteria, while mucin boosted those of Bacteroides, Parabacteroides, Olsenella, and Clostridium.