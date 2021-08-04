Share on Pinterest A recent study looks at the impacts of sex-selective abortions on global demographics. Ted Horowitz/Getty Images

Some societies have a preference for male children over female or intersex children.

Since the 1970s, sex-selective abortions have resulted in skewed sex ratios at birth in favor of males, in a number of countries.

A new study predicts that there could be at least 4.7 million fewer females born globally by 2030, and possibly as many as 22 million by 2100, as a result of this trend.

The researchers warn that the resulting surplus of men in these countries will cause a “marriage squeeze,” and may also increase antisocial behavior and violence.

The United Nations identifies the sex selection of babies before birth as a harmful practice on a par with child marriage and female genital mutilation.

Prenatal sex selection is usually performed through abortion after a scan has revealed the sex of the fetus.

A report published in 2020 by the United Nations Population Fund states:

“The preference for sons over daughters may be so pronounced in some societies that couples will go to great lengths to avoid giving birth to a girl or will fail to care for the health and well-being of a daughter they already have in favour of their son.”

The bias in favor of male children is “a symptom of entrenched gender inequality, which harms whole societies,” the authors observe.

Previous research estimated that there were 45 million “missing” female births between 1970 and 2017 as a consequence of prenatal sex selection.

More than 95% of these missing births were in China or India.

A new modeling study by the same group of scientists now predicts that in 12 countries known to have skewed sex ratios at birth, there will be an additional 4.7 million missing female births by 2030.

Past trends suggested that the uneven sex ratio at birth, the higher ratio of males to females, will decline in populous countries, such as China and India, in the coming years.

However, the authors report that by 2100, even if there is a projected fall in excess male births over the next 20 years, the total shortfall in female births could be 5.7 million.