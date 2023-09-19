Share on Pinterest Researchers say premenstrual disorders could be an indicator of early menopause risk. preCorinna Kern/Getty Images Researchers are reporting that premenstrual disorders could contribute to early menopause.

Understanding who is at risk for early menopause can help medical professionals target women who may experience health conditions later.

Symptoms of early menopause are the same as menopause. Treatments are available to help relieve the discomfort of these symptoms. Researchers who evaluated health data from 3,635 women in the United States are reporting that premenstrual disorders (PMD) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PDD) are associated with early menopause and moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS). Their findings were published today in the journal JAMA Network Open. In their study, the scientists defined menopause as not having menses for 12 consecutive months. Participants self-reported the age at which they reached menopause. Early menopause was defined as occurring before age 45.

Normal menopause was defined as occurring between the ages of 45 and 54.

Late menopause was defined as occurring after age 55. Women also assessed whether VMS symptoms were mild, moderate, or severe as well as the duration of symptoms, such as less than 5 years, 5 to 9 years, or 10 or more years. A total of 1,059 participants with PMD and 2,235 women without PMD reached menopause during the study period. After evaluating the data, researchers determined that: Women with PMD had an increased risk of early menopause.

There was an association between PMDs and VMS, although this was a plus/minus result. Health information came from the Nurses’ Health Study II, which collected data from 1991 to 2017. The researchers note that this information could help medical professionals target women in their reproductive years with the highest risk of health conditions due to early menopause. Early menopause puts women at risk for premature mortality, cardiovascular, neurological disease, psychiatric disease, and osteoporosis, according to the National Institutes of Health. In some cases, it is possible to reduce adverse reactions of early menopause with estrogen treatment. The lower the age, the higher the risk.

Experts react to premenstrual disorders study “This study provided interesting information but not necessarily practical or useful information for changing how I treat my patients,” said Dr. G. Thomas Ruiz, an OB/GYN lead at MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in California who was not involved in the study. “I see women with early menopause, but it isn’t that frequent,” Ruiz told Medical News Today. “What I see more often is women who are in their early 40s and want to get pregnant for the first time do not have the same quality of eggs as someone younger, and that is why it is more difficult for them to get pregnant.” “When I treat younger women with severe bleeding or cramps – severe dysmenorrhea or premenstrual dysphoric disorder – I don’t connect it with menopause,” Ruiz added. “It is more important to me to treat their current complaints than to look into the future when there isn’t anything we can do to change the age of menopause. Therefore, I do not talk to them about potential heart or other health conditions that can arise from early menopause. If they do experience early menopause, then we can discuss the potential health concerns.”

What you can do Dr. Laura DeCesaris, a health and performance consultant as well as a coach, provided Medical News Today with these tips on how women can lower their discomfort when going through menopause: Know your options – there’s bioidentical hormone replacement therapies that are helpful for many women, in addition to various lifestyle changes that can really change the trajectory of your experience during this time of hormone transition.

Limiting alcohol intake and improving your nutrition, focusing on increasing your protein and fiber and keeping your blood sugar in check. Taking care of your metabolic health is important.

Talk with your practitioner about supplements that may be helpful. For example, some herbs such as black cohosh can be helpful for women experiencing vasomotor symptoms, while creatine can be extremely beneficial for brain health during this transitional time.

Stress management becomes key. Support adrenal health, do plenty of walking and add strength training to the mix, find self-care options that work for you to keep it in check

Ask for support – Start educating yourself on what’s happening in your body. It’s hard to ask for what you need when you’re not certain what’s happening, and working with someone to help you guide you through it can take some of the pressure of you to figure it out all on your own.

Finding community and having a strong network around you is linked to a longer health span for women – it helps to not feel like you’re along during a major transitional time and to have connections with others who get it.

Always talk to your doctor before taking any supplements or herbs. They can interfere with other medications and you should always check to make sure that they will be safe for you.