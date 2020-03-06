Three physicians from Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, MD, have joined efforts to write an article outlining key action points that the United States healthcare community should take in response to COVID-19. Share on Pinterest Researchers have determined top priorities for the U.S. government and healthcare facilities as they prepare for the spread of SARS-CoV-2. The CDC recommends that people wear cloth face masks any time they are in a public setting. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people who do not know that they have contracted it, including those who are asymptomatic. People should wear cloth face masks while continuing to practice physical distancing. Note: It is critical that surgical masks and N95 respirators are reserved for healthcare workers. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Drs. Amesh A. Adalja, Eric Toner, and Thomas V. Inglesby wrote the paper, titled “Priorities for the U.S. Health Community Responding to COVID-19.” The doctors are all from the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, as well as the university’s Department of Environmental Health and Engineering. Appearing in the journal JAMA , the article draws from experiences with similar epidemics — such as the 2009 influenza pandemic, the SARS epidemic in 2003, and the avian influenza A epidemic in 2005 — to outline key measures that the U.S. government and healthcare sector should take to deal with the new coronavirus.

Hospitals, clinics, and other facilities First, write the authors, healthcare institutions should update preparedness plans that had been developed for the previous epidemics. “Broadly speaking, those plans addressed the protection of healthcare workers, how to deal with staffing shortages, surges in patient numbers, triage issues, and management of scarce resources,” write Dr. Adalja and colleagues. Second, hospitals and clinics, which have “critical roles” in the response to COVID-19, must establish clear “protocols for triaging and isolating patients suspected of having infection in emergency departments and urgent care centers.” Importantly, write the authors, “Similar procedures need to be established in outpatient clinics, dialysis centers, and other medical facilities — especially nursing homes, assisted living centers, and long-term care facilities with particularly vulnerable populations.” This is to prevent COVID-19 from disrupting regular treatments in medical care units, which would “compound the direct morbidity and mortality of the disease.”

Healthcare workers and ICU units Protecting healthcare workers is another key priority in the COVID-19 response. This will require the use of personal protective equipment, updated hospital administrative policies, and special training of hospital staff, the authors note. A considerable number of patients are likely to be severely ill, so hospitals must pay specific attention to preparing their intensive care units (ICUs), Dr. Adalja and colleagues write, explaining:

“This planning includes evaluation of ICU bed capacity, the ability to augment ICU-level bed space with alternative care sites such as step-down units and postanesthesia care units, mechanical ventilator stock and supply chains, and the logistics of isolating and cohorting patients.”

“Many hospitals operate at or near capacity already, and even an above-average flu season can cause operational disruption,” the authors point out. Finally, the team emphasizes that — even though too little is currently known about COVID-19, and healthcare professionals will have to adapt their clinical approaches as more information becomes available — sticking to existing guidelines for pneumonia, sepsis, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is the best course of action. “This may include the use of investigational antiviral or monoclonal antibody therapy,” the authors note.

More diagnostic tests needed ‘rapidly’ Furthermore, they write, clinicians must “rapidly” extend their diagnostic testing. “To better understand the burden of COVID-19, medical and public health experts need to expand testing to all patients who have unexplained ARDS or severe pneumonia and ultimately to patients who have mild symptoms consistent with COVID-19.” The researchers explain that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — which initially performed all diagnostic tests — and public health labs do not have the capacity to perform testing on the scale that is necessary right now. “To reach a high level testing capacity will require the major clinical diagnostic companies to develop and manufacture testing kits at large scale. Diagnostic companies may simply be able to add SARS-CoV-2 to existing nucleic acid–based respiratory viral panels or create standalone tests. Ideally, such diagnostic tests would be rapid,” the article cautions. Also, serological assays, blood tests for specific antibodies, are necessary to help determine an accurate case fatality rate and for monitoring purposes, the authors point out.