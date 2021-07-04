Share on Pinterest Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast. Microscope image of a budding cell. tonaquatic/Getty Images The community of bacteria living inside the human gut plays a role in many human health conditions, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Researchers have developed a multifunctional “designer” probiotic to treat various facets of IBD. It reduces inflammation, reverses tissue damage, and restores the gut microbiome in a mouse model.

The probiotic was made from the same species of yeast used to make beer, using gene-editing technology CRISPR-Cas9.

The researchers recently published their preclinical study. They plan to conduct further safety studies before trialing the probiotic in humans. Inside the human gut, a whole host of bacteria, fungi, and other microbes maintain a delicate balance, with a far-reaching influence on our health. Scientists have shown that certain chronic conditions, such as IBD, are linked with this so-called dysbiosis. But what if we had a supplement that could sense disturbances to the microbiome and restore balance to treat chronic disease? Now, scientists from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, MA, have engineered a “designer” probiotic that they say could do just that. The genetically engineered yeast can respond to inflammation and successfully relieve IBD symptoms in mice, according to the new study, published in Nature Medicine .

Beer belly Dr. Francisco Quintana, an investigator at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and colleagues wanted to design a probiotic that could address all these needs. “What we wanted to […] do was to use a platform that would allow us to manipulate the new response in a very specific way, when and where needed,” Dr. Quintana told Medical News Today. “And that led us not to any probiotic but actually to yeast.” Affectionately termed “yeast robots” by the scientists, the probiotics are developed from Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a species of yeast that is also used to make beer and wine and in baking. It is not commonly used as a probiotic but lives naturally in the human gut as part of a healthy microbiome. Dr. Quintana and his team used CRISPR-Cas9, a type of gene-editing technology, to introduce a gene that is activated by inflammation in the gut. When the yeast senses inflammation, it secretes an enzyme that degrades inflammatory molecules called extracellular adenosine triphosphate (eATP), thereby reducing inflammation. The engineered yeast produces different amounts of the enzyme, depending on how much of the inflammatory signals are present. In this way, the yeast probiotic is “self-tuning” and can provide a highly localized response to specific sites of inflammation within the gut. “It’s this idea of taking individualized medicine to the extreme. This is not only for a specific patient but specifically for each micropiece of tissue.”



– Dr. Francisco Quintana