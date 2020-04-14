Researchers have identified a unique molecular signature of prostate cancer in urine. This may pave the way for an accurate, noninvasive test for the condition. Share on Pinterest Recent research could help pave the way for a new urine test for prostate cancer. The scientists — from Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center in Baltimore, MD — used RNA and other molecules in urine to differentiate between males with prostate cancer and those with nonmalignant prostate conditions or healthy prostates. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among males in the United States, after skin cancer. Around 1 in 9 males will receive a diagnosis of this condition in their lifetime. In the U.S. alone, almost 192,000 males will receive a diagnosis in 2020, and over 33,000 will die from the condition.

Flawed tests Prostate cancer is highly treatable, especially if a doctor diagnoses it early. However, there are often no symptoms in the early stages, and existing screening tests are problematic. For example, the widely used prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test is unreliable, giving a lot of false-positive results and not discriminating benign from aggressive forms of cancer. As part of a regular health check, or if a male’s PSA levels are elevated, a doctor may perform a digital rectal examination (DRE). However, these tend to be quite invasive, which discourages many males from undergoing them. Doctors recommend a biopsy if they find anything suspicious during a DRE. However, even a biopsy cannot provide a definitive test, and the procedure can be painful. “A simple and noninvasive urine test for prostate cancer would be a significant step forward in diagnosis,” says senior study author Ranjan Perera. The study now appears in the journal Scientific Reports . “Tissue biopsies are invasive and notoriously difficult because they often miss cancer cells, and existing tests, such as PSA […] elevation, are not very helpful in identifying cancer.” According to the National Cancer Institute, only about 25% of males who undergo a biopsy following a positive PSA test actually have prostate cancer.