This research, which appears in the journal Brain , may be the first step toward developing a new treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

The team found that the bone morphogenetic proteins 5 and 7 (BMP5/7) can have these effects in a mouse model of the disease.

Scientists have identified a protein that can slow or stop some signs of Parkinson’s disease in mice.

This type of brain disorder typically affects people over the age of 60 , and the symptoms worsen with time.

Common symptoms include stiffness, difficulty walking, tremors, and trouble with balance and coordination.

The disease can also affect the ability to speak and lead to mood changes, tiredness, and memory loss.

Parkinson’s Foundation report that about 1 million people in the United States had the disease in 2020, with about 10 million affected globally.

Despite this prevalence, scientists are still unsure why Parkinson’s disease affects some people and not others, and there is currently no cure.

The National Institute on Aging note that some cases of Parkinson’s disease seem to be hereditary. In other words, the disease can emerge in different generations of a family — but for many people with the disease, there appears to be no family history.

Researchers believe that multiple factors may affect a person’s risk, including genetics, exposure to environmental toxins, and age.

Since there is currently no cure for Parkinson’s disease, treatments typically focus on alleviating its symptoms.

Existing treatments can help alleviate some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, such as stiffness. However, they may work less well, or not work, for others, such as tremors or a loss of coordination.

Though researchers are still unsure why some develop the disease and others do not, they understand what occurs in the brain of a person with Parkinson’s.

The disease causes the neurons in the part of the brain that controls movement to stop working or die. The brain region, therefore, produces less of the chemical dopamine, which helps a person maintain “smooth, purposeful movement,” as the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke observe.