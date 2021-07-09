Share on Pinterest Psilocybin may promote new nerve connections. gremlin/Getty Images

Chronic stress and depression are known to reduce the number of nerve connections in the prefrontal cortex of the brain.

Drugs with rapid antidepressant effects, including ketamine and classic psychedelics such as psilocybin, may work by promoting the growth of new nerve connections.

A new study in living mice found that a single dose of psilocybin increased the density and size of nerve protrusions called dendritic spines in the rodents’ prefrontal cortices.

The changes occurred within 24 hours and lasted at least 1 month.

Classic psychedelics such as psilocybin, the psychoactive component of “magic mushrooms,” produce a temporary altered state of consciousness that affects perception, thinking, and mood.

Researchers have been exploring their potential for treating a wide range of psychiatric disorders, including addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder, and depression.

Small, preliminary trials of psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression were promising enough for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to give the drug a “breakthrough therapy” designation in 2019, allowing the initiation of multisite clinical trials.

Psychedelics may enhance the brain’s capacity for change, or “plasticity,” in response to adversity. This, in turn, may open a window of opportunity for healing through psychotherapy.

How the drugs change nerve cells, or neurons, in the brain to make increased psychological and behavioral plasticity possible has been unclear, however.

In animal models, chronic stress reduces the number of cell structures called synapses, which transmit signals between nerves, in the frontal cortex.

Research also suggests that people with depression have fewer of these connections in the equivalent region of their brains.