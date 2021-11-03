Share on Pinterest New research associates psychedelic use with a lower risk of heart disease and diabetes. Victor Dyomin/Getty Images A new study has found that people who have taken a classic psychedelic even once have a lower incidence of heart disease and diabetes.

It remains uncertain whether there is simply a correlation or a causal connection.

It is also unclear, the study authors note, whether people with access to psychedelics tend to demonstrate lifestyle behaviors that are linked with cardiometabolic health.

The researchers suspect that if any connection exists, it is that psychedelic use promotes a healthier lifestyle through behavioral changes. Since ancient times , practitioners of traditional medicine across the globe have turned to plants and fungi with psychedelic properties in the hopes of healing the mind and spirit. New research suggests a link between psychedelics and a healthy body, as well. The study finds a strong association between lifetime use of classic psychedelics and lower rates of cardiovascular disease and diabetes. This observational research does not explore or assert a causal relationship between the compounds and heart health or diabetes. It establishes only a correlation. “No one should read this paper and think that using psychedelics is a good way to prevent heart disease or diabetes,” Dr. Edo Paz of K Health told Medical News Today in an email. Dr. Paz was not involved in the research. The study’s lead author, Dr. Otto Simonsson, explained to MNT, “We still know very little about the long-term effects of classic psychedelics on physical health. We are in the early days.” The study paper has been published in Scientific Reports .

Classic psychedelic substances The psychedelics considered “classic” fall into three classes, each with similar structures and mechanisms of action. All, however, primarily act as serotonin 2A receptor agonists. The three classes of drugs are: Tryptamine: This class includes DMT, ayahuasca, which contains DMT, and mushrooms’ psilocybin.

This class includes DMT, ayahuasca, which contains DMT, and mushrooms’ psilocybin. Lysergamides: Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is the only psychedelic in this class.

Lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD, is the only psychedelic in this class. Phenethylamines: This class includes mescaline, peyote cacti that contain mescaline, and San Pedro .

A return to psychedelic research Given the medicinal use of psychedelics throughout human history, scientists in the mid-20th century began testing their potential value in treating mood disorders and addiction, often with encouraging results. However, the criminalization of many of these compounds by the 1970s led to a reduction in psychedelics research. The 21st century has seen renewed psychedelic advocacy, new funding, and the fading of stigma associated with these substances, and scientists have returned to studying them. In 2000, Johns Hopkins University was the first to receive regulatory approval for psychedelic research, which included healthy volunteers.