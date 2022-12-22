Share on Pinterest A recent study shows an association between psychosocial stress and feelings of losing control with increased stroke risk. jayk7/Getty Images

Psychosocial stress describes experiencing social threats that outweigh a person’s ability to cope with them in the home, at work, and elsewhere.

A recent study shows an association between experiencing psychosocial stress and an increased risk of stroke of all types.

The risk is highest for people experiencing stress in situations in which they feel they have little control.

When confronted with stressful life events, there are various tools and resources you can rely on to cope.

Psychosocial stress is different from other forms of stress, such as physiological stress , because it arises from our interactions with others.

This form of stress results from an imbalance between threatening experiences in our daily lives and our ability to handle them emotionally.

A recent study shows an association between experiencing psychosocial stress and an increased risk of all types of stroke and stroke subtypes, including ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke.

The study determined the association between psychosocial stress and stroke by analyzing data from INTERSTROKE , an international retrospective case-control study.

The study’s conclusions align with other research linking stress from social threats and stroke, including research from 2015 and 2019.

Lead study author Catriona Reddin, MB, of the University of Galway’s College of Medicine, Nursing, and Health Sciences, told Medical News Today:

“We provide evidence from high-, middle-, and low-income countries. Previous evidence was predominantly from studies performed in high-income countries.”