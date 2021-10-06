Share on Pinterest A healthcare worker carries a sample at a COVID-19 walk-in testing site in San Pablo, CA, on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Experts have detected the R.1 variant of SARS-CoV-2 around the world since late 2020.

The variant shares some mutations with other variants that are more infectious.

However, scientists say that the R.1 variant is not of concern and that the Delta variant is still dominant in many countries.

Since SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, first emerged and rapidly spread, one thing scientists were confident of was that the virus would mutate over time.

Viruses spread by infecting the cells of a host organism, replicating, and then transmitting themselves to another host organism.

However, when a virus replicates, there is a chance the replication process can go wrong. This creates a mutation in the genetic code. Viruses that contain the mutated genetic code are called variants.

Some mutations may not change how transmissible a virus is — others may boost the new variant’s ability to cause infection in new hosts, reduce it, or leave it unchanged.

Less infectious virus variants stop being transmitted and are more likely to die out. Variants that are still infectious can continue spreading, while variants that are more infectious will rapidly spread.

In the case of SARS-CoV-2, scientists have detected several variants. The Delta variant, for instance, is highly infectious relative to previous variants of SARS-CoV-2 and is becoming the dominant variant in many countries worldwide.

The Delta variant has also been more effective at evading the antibodies that SARS-CoV-2 vaccines generate.