Scientists have found that four young males who experienced severe cases of COVID-19 in the Netherlands had rare mutations in the same gene on their X chromosome. The discovery sheds light on how the innate immune system mounts an early defense against the infection.

Doctors know that people with conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, and older people are at greater risk of developing severe COVID-19, the illness caused by SARS-CoV-2.

So when two brothers — both under 35 years old and previously healthy — contracted the virus and required mechanical ventilation in intensive care units in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, researchers suspected that they might share a genetic vulnerability.

“In such a case, you immediately wonder whether genetic factors could play a role,” says Alexander Hoischen, a geneticist at Radboud University Medical Center (RUMC) in Nijmegen.

“It may be a mere coincidence that two brothers from the same family become so severely ill,” Hoischen adds. “But it is also possible that an inborn error of the immune system has played an important role.”

Hoischen and his colleagues were investigating this possibility when they discovered two more brothers with COVID-19 on ventilators at intensive care units elsewhere in the region. Both individuals were also under 35 years old and previously healthy.

Doctors had admitted the four males, from two unrelated families to intensive care units early in the outbreak in March and April 2020.

Only three out of the four individuals survived the infection.