A recent study in which rats could self-administer cannabis vapor may provide a useful research model for humans. With the legalization of marijuana in some countries and regions within the United States, investigations into its short- and long term-effects on humans have taken on a greater urgency. Although it has proven difficult to construct animal studies that produce behavioral data applicable to humans, a study from Washington State University's (WSU) Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience unit in Pullman purports to have done exactly that. The recent study found that rats exposed to cannabis vapor respond in much the same way as humans who smoke marijuana do. Ryan J. McLaughlin, a professor in WSU's Integrative Physiology and Neuroscience unit, is the study's senior author. The paper now appears in the Journal of Neuroscience. "It's always difficult to establish reliable cannabis-seeking behavior using animal models. In this study, we have a clear and reliable response for cannabis by utilizing the very first self-administration model involving on-demand delivery of whole-plant cannabis vapor." — Prof. Ryan J. McLaughlin

The study setup The research required the construction of a habitat that allowed rats to self-administer cannabis. The plexiglass test chambers that Prof. McLaughlin and colleagues developed provided stimuli and rewards comparable with those found in the environment of a typical human user of cannabis. Each chamber was equipped with two spigots, each of which would activate when a male Sprague Dawley rat inserted its nose into the nose-poke port. One spigot released a 3 second puff of air, while the other released a similar puff of either whole-plant, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-rich cannabis vapor or cannabidiol (CBD)-rich vapor. Training the rats to activate the desired spigot did not take long. “By the third day of the study,” says Prof. McLaughlin, the “animals began to establish associations between their nose pokes and the cannabis vapor delivery.” A cue light illuminated with the delivery of each puff of cannabis vapor, providing a visual signal that the rats would come to associate with the activation of that spigot. The chambers were also equipped with an exhaust system for removing lingering cannabis vapor between trials. Daily 1 hour sessions took place over a period of 21 days. For one group of rats, each was able to trigger puffs of THC-rich cannabis vapor at will. A second group received CBD-rich cannabis vapor. A control group received only puffs of air.