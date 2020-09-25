A new study concludes that, while reading, the human brain processes language differently depending on the person’s situation. The researchers found that reading in company might result in more creativity and integrative thinking and comprehension than reading alone.

Share on Pinterest Image credit: Photo and Co/Getty Images

For several decades, neuroscientists have known that when studying how the brain processes language, it is important to take social context into account.

Changes in an individual’s performance take place when they are in the presence of others. Scientists refer to this as the social facilitation theory. In fact, the effects of social facilitation appear to improve learning and memory .

Previous studies have demonstrated certain positive effects of reading in the company of other people. These include increased drive, attention, and focus. After all, humans are known as social species.

However, what remains unclear is the role that social context plays in influencing people’s ability to process language — specifically, how people process semantic and syntactic aspects of language. Although semantics is the study of meaning in language, syntax refers to how words and sentences are arranged to create sentences.

In a recent study, the results of which appear in the journal Cortex, a group of researchers delved into the role of social context in language processing.

They measured the brain activity of 28 female and two male native Spanish speakers using electroencephalography. The participants’ mean age was 22.5 years.

All of them were right-handed and had normal vision. Also, they had no history of neural or cognitive conditions or of taking psychiatric medications.

The researchers, from the Complutense University of Madrid and the Carlos III Health Institute, both in Spain, used a technique called event-related brain potentials. This technique can study the relationship between linguistic behavior and psychological processes as they unfold over time.